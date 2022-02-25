EUAA condemns Russian invasion of the Ukraine – Ready to support in reception of asylum seekers

The European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) joins the global community in condemning the unprovoked armed invasion of the Ukraine. Such actions have no place in an international system whereby nations are expected to settle differences through diplomatic means, in the spirit of mutual respect for human lives and national sovereignty. Armed conflict only leads to human suffering and the tragic loss of life.

The EUAA has been working very closely over the past weeks and months together with the European Commission, other EU Agencies, as well as Member States, in order to be prepared for any scenario whereby armed conflict in the Ukraine could lead to a sudden increase in individuals seeking international protection in the EU.

As the Agency continues to monitor developments together with our partners, such planning is ready to be actioned. The EUAA is also at the disposal of Member States which may be affected in order to support with the reception, registration and processing of asylum seekers in the EU.