EU-Ukraine Summit: EU provides additional €17.7 million in humanitarian funding along the line of conflict

At the 21st EU-Ukraine Summit in Kyiv, the European Union and Ukraine reaffirmed their strong partnership and shared commitment to a comprehensive reform agenda. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk represented the European Union alongside the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, and the Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn, also participated.

President Jean-Claude Juncker said: "The European Union's partnership with Ukraine is one of mutual solidarity and friendship. It is also one that is flourishing: we have achieved more progress together in the last five years than we did in the two decades before. Ukraine has taken up ambitious reform commitments. The EU, in turn, has provided Ukraine with unprecedented support, from financial and expert support, to autonomous trade measures, and almost 3 million visa-free visits to the EU for Ukrainian citizens to date. This, alongside continued unity on sanctions, shows the EU's commitment to Ukraine – one that remains unwavering."

Support measures in response to the conflict

The EU is also stepping up humanitarian funding to help those most in need in Ukraine with an additional €17.7 million. The assistance includes essential support such as healthcare, shelter repairs, water, cash transfers and Education in Emergencies projects. All EU humanitarian aid is impartial and independent, and will be provided along the line of conflict and in the non-government controlled areas. This brings the total EU humanitarian support for Ukraine to €133.8 million.

Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, said that this new humanitarian funding will help those most in need in Ukraine. It will provide healthcare, help repair shelters, provide water and education in emergencies.

Background

The EU has been at the forefront of the response to the humanitarian crisis. Humanitarian needs are still high in eastern Ukraine: the conflict is affecting over 4.4 million people, of which 3.4 million are still in need of humanitarian assistance, especially along the contact line and in the non-government controlled territories.

The European Union and its Member States have provided financial support to the most vulnerable people. The EU, together with its Member States, is the biggest donor of humanitarian and early recovery/development assistance to Ukraine.

The EU's Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) have operated in Ukraine since February 2014 and plays a key role in facilitating humanitarian coordination and information sharing with various humanitarian organisations, including donors, authorities and aid partners.

In addition to financial aid, in-kind assistance was mobilised through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism in the early onset of the conflict. The EU also provides assistance to displaced Ukrainians in Belarus and Russia.

Publication date 09/07/2019