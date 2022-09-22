EU supports Ukraine’s European integration and post-war recovery through promoting cooperation between public authorities and think tanks

With the support of the EU, Ukrainian authorities will benefit from policy and communication expertise of a consortium of civil society organisations with a view to overcome the consequences of the war and bring Ukraine closer to EU membership.

“Civil society has always been a reliable partner of the government on the European integration path. Working together, we achieve great results. After Ukraine applied for EU membership, we worked as one incredibly powerful team, whether it was filling out a questionnaire from the EU or advocating in EU member states. Granting the candidate status launched the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU, which will require significant expertise and internal mobilisation. Thanks to EU funding a new stage of our joint work has begun – the government and the civil society – for the sake of the European future of Ukraine", Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, commented about the importance of the project.

“Ukraine’s vibrant civil society is playing a key role in the recovery and in the pre-accession path of the country. Through this new project, the EU is pleased to further empower the civil society to work hand-in-hand with the Ukrainian Government and Parliament to build the European Future of Ukraine.”, Matti Maasikas, Ambassador of the EU to Ukraine said on the occasion of the project start.

The new Project “Civil Society for Ukraine’s Post-war Recovery and EU-Readiness” aims at increasing policy capacity of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada in the process of overcoming the consequences of the war and on the way to Ukraine's membership in the EU by providing expert and communication support from civil society organisations in the course of designing and implementing relevant laws and policies.

The Project will promote a systematic approach to policymaking based on a thorough problem analysis, economic impact assessment and positions of stakeholders. It will also help to improve the quality of baseline data and analytical documents, including EU law compliance check and legislative impact assessment at both the Government and Parliament levels.

In particular, the project will provide expertise the following areas:

-reintegration of refugees and IDPs,

-restoration of the legitimate governance in the liberated territories,

-overcoming the war, post-war and other barriers to accessing justice,

-improving public procurement policies and anti-corruption infrastructure,

-designing economic reforms in line with war and post-war challenges.

The project will last 12 months. The amount of the EU contribution is EUR 1,054,304.

Background information:

The project will be implemented by a consortium of well-known Ukrainian NGOs and think tanks:

Agency for Legislative Initiatives is an analytical center with many years of expertise in issues of democratisation, parliamentarism, political education and good governance.

Transparency International Ukraine is an accredited representative of the global movement Transparency International, which comprehensively approaches the development and implementation of changes to reduce the level of corruption in Ukraine.

Civil network OPORA is an all-Ukrainian civil society organisation of public control and advocacy in the field of elections, parliamentarism, education, management of common property, energy efficiency, local self-government, as well as the comprehensive implementation of the open data principle.

Tomorrow’s Lawyer is an NGO with practical experience in legal and judicial development, justice sector reform.

Centre for Economic Strategy is a non-governmental research centre on economic policy issues.

NGO "European Pravda" (EuroPravda) is an independent Ukrainian media that specialises in covering news related to European issues and the European integration of Ukraine.

More information about the project: https://parlament.org.ua/en/2022/09/19/ali-eu-readiness-consortium-eng/. For additional information, please contact Mariia Hereles, Head of Communications, Agency for Legislative Initiatives, viamg@parliament.org.ua or at +38 063 531 61 06.