EU solidarity with Ukraine - Factsheet, April 2022

Russia has brought war back to Europe.

The EU stands united in its unwavering support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion, and cruel and ruthless warfare.

The EU has stepped up its political, humanitarian, financial and military support to Ukraine and is imposing massive sanctions against the Kremlin to cripple its war machine.

€550 million in humanitarian and immediate support

€85 million in humanitarian assistance for food, water, healthcare, shelter, and to help cover the basic needs of the most vulnerable.

€330 million in Emergency Support to provide access to basic goods and services and protect the population.

Support will also focus in the rehabilitation of small scale civilian infrastructure such as digital and energy and support to independent media.

In addition, €250 million worth of items in-kind assistance ranging from medical supplies and shelter items, to specialised equipment, vehicles and energy equipment have been delivered to Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Over €10 million worth of additional support from rescEU medical stockpile including medical equipment, like ultrasound diagnostic devices, oxygen concentrators, patient monitors, infusion pumps and ventilators, but also protective material, like masks and gowns have been delivered.