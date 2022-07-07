EU provides temporary modular housing for families displaced to Chernivtsi following the full-scale Russian invasion [EN/UK]

Families with children and elderly who had to flee to Chernivtsi following the full-scale Russian aggressionwill be able to settle in a new temporary modular settlement in autumn this year. The modular housing is being built for more than 200 persons with the support of the European Union and the German government within the framework of the project “EU4ResilientRegions – Special Assistance Programme Ukraine”. For this purpose, Chernivtsi City Council signed the agreement for a total of EUR 3 million with the federal company GIZ, which is implementing the project.

Since February 24, 2022, when the full-scale Russian invasion began, the municipality of Chernivtsi has sheltered tens of thousands of internally displaced persons from the eastern and southern regions.

”People who have moved to us receive hot food, essential things, and we provide everything they need to be fully secured. But it's obviously an additional load on the city, part of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) is currently forced to live in schools and kindergartens, which are not equipped for long-term residence. It will also create obstacles for the start of the school year. Establishing a temporary modular settlement will help, at least in part, to address these issues and provide people with temporary housing in Chernivtsi”, Roman Klichuk, mayor of Chernivtsi, said.

”The EU supports people who had to escape the unjustified and brutal Russian aggression. Families with children and the elderly are among the particularly vulnerable right now. We are glad to work with the city of Chernivtsi and our long-standing partner GIZ in providing internally displaced Ukrainians with accessible and dignified living conditions.”, — Nadiya Vertebna, EU4ResilientRegions Programme Manager at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said.

According to the settlement plan, two-thirds of the modules will be designed for families. It is expected that people will be able to live in these modular houses for up to three years.

"GIZ implemented modular housing projects for IDPs in Ukraine in previous years. Such accommodation cannot replace a lost home for families but provides a reliable shelter with acceptable living conditions. In cooperation with the Chernivtsi city council, we care that people have a full-fledged kitchen and a shower room and that it would be warm in modular houses in winter" — Andriy Garbuza, Head of Component at GIZ, said.

Background information:

The project “EU4ResilientRegions - Special Assistance Programme Ukraine” is co-financed by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH. The project works with communities in 10 southern and eastern Ukrainian regions to make sure residents can access quality local administrative, medical, and social services comfortably and efficiently. With the beginning of a full-scale war, the project provides emergency response aid to partner municipalities, as well as assisting municipalities in western Ukraine to support internally displaced persons.

