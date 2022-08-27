EU Justice and Home Affairs agencies present concrete actions in support of Ukraine

The European Union agencies active in the field of justice and home affairs issue a joint paper on their contribution to the EU’s solidarity with Ukraine.

Since the start of the Russian military aggression against Ukraine, the EU Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) agencies (CEPOL, EIGE, EMCDDA, EUAA, eu-LISA, Eurojust, Europol, FRA and Frontex) have been supporting EU Member States and institutions in responding to the conflict and helping people affected and displaced by the war.

Today, the EU Justice and Home Affairs network publishes a joint paper on the contributions to the EU’s solidarity with Ukraine. The paper highlights a broad spectrum of activities undertaken by nine EU Agencies:

Producing reports and analyses;

Identifying key fundamental rights challenges and ways to overcome them;

Supporting investigation of international crimes allegedly committed in Ukraine;

Providing information and support to those displaced from home;

Supporting EU national authorities, especially in Member States particularly those bordering Ukraine and Moldova;

Contributing to the enforcement of EU sanctions;

Supporting Ukrainian and Moldovan authorities.

The JHA network issued a Joint Statement on 7 March declaring the nine agencies’ commitment to provide assistance, in line with the Justice and Home Affairs Council meetings on 27 February and 3-4 March. The latest policy developments continue to guide the Agencies’ response.

Learn more about each agency’s individual and joint efforts through this interactive map.

About the Justice and Home Affairs Agencies’ Network

The JHAAN connects nine EU Agencies active in the field of freedom, security and justice. Together, the agencies contribute to the implementation of the EU’s objectives on migration, asylum and external border management, the fight against organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism, gender equality and respect for fundamental rights. They also facilitate the functioning of EU IT systems, contribute to EU activities on drugs and drug addiction and deliver law-enforcement training.