EU delivers emergency civil protection assistance to Ukraine

Following a request from the Government of Ukraine for emergency assistance due to the threat of further escalation, the European Commission is coordinating the delivery of essential supplies to support the civilian population via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. This is to support Ukraine`s preparedness efforts for all possible scenarios.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič said: “The EU stands in full solidarity with the Ukrainian people, also with concrete support. Once Ukraine asked for our assistance, we have been working around the clock to help the authorities. Immediate civil protection assistance is on its way. Already Slovenia, Romania, France Ireland and Austria have made the first offers and I expect more assistance in the coming days from other EU Member States.”

The initial assistance offered via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism includes:

From Slovenia: 1,000,000 non-medical disposable masks, 125,000 pairs of latex gloves, 125,000 pairs of nitrile gloves, 200 pairs of rubber boots and 10 diesel power generators (6 kW)

Romania: 5,000 packs of analgesics, 5,000 packs of anti-inflammatory, 5,000 packs of antibiotics, and 840 litres of disinfectants for hand treatment

France: 15 tents, 300 family tents, 1,500 ground sheets, 2,100 blankets and 300 sleeping bags, 500 hygiene kits, 25 dry latrines, 3,000 chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) gloves, 10,000 vinyl gloves, 50,000 surgical masks, 36 medicines boxes, each able to treat hundreds of patients, and one advanced medical post able to treat 500 wounded people.

Ireland: 10,000 protective suits, 50,000 surgical masks, 2,583 litres of hand sanitiser.

Austria: 50,000 litres hand disinfectant, 9,000 litres surface disinfectant, 50,000 safety goggles, 50,000 face masks and 20,000 non-sterile gloves.

The EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in constant contact with the Ukrainian authorities to channel further assistance and the EU stands ready to provide further help as requested.

Background

When the scale of an emergency overwhelms the response capabilities of a country, it can request assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Once activated, the EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre coordinates and finances assistance made available by EU Member States and six additional Participating States (Iceland, Norway, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Turkey) through spontaneous offers.

The EU and its Member States are already the largest humanitarian donors in response to the crisis in eastern Ukraine, providing assistance to vulnerable people living on both sides of the line of contact.