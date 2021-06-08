EU coordinates the delivery of COVID-19 assistance to Ukraine

The EU, via its Emergency Response Coordination Centre, is coordinating COVID-19 assistance to Ukraine. 3 EU Member States -- Belgium, Germany and Slovakia -- have recently offered personal protective equipment and ventilators to Ukraine to help cope with COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance includes over 35 million protective masks, 24 ventilators, 10,000 of both protective suits and goggles.

Janez** Lenarčič**, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: "*I want to thank EU member states for supporting Ukraine in the fight against COVID-19. We stand in full solidarity with our closest neighbours. Our Emergency Response Coordination Centre is monitoring the situation and is ready to help channel further support*."

The recent assistance consists of:

Belgium: 500,000 KN95 masks and 2,000,000 surgical masks to Ukraine

500,000 KN95 masks and 2,000,000 surgical masks to Ukraine Germany: 25 million surgical masks, 7,977,000 FFP2 masks and 24 ventilators

25 million surgical masks, 7,977,000 FFP2 masks and 24 ventilators Slovakia: 10,000 protective suits, 10,000 surgical masks, 10,000 FFP2 masks, and 10,000 goggles.

Since the start of the pandemic, the EU has channelled assistance to help Ukraine in the fight against COVID-19.

In 2020, a number of EU Member States sent support to Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism:

Czech Republic: 99,000 medical masks, 5,000 pairs of shoe covers, 30,000 FFP2 medical masks, 5,000 protective suits, 1000 goggles

99,000 medical masks, 5,000 pairs of shoe covers, 30,000 FFP2 medical masks, 5,000 protective suits, 1000 goggles Denmark: 50 ventilators

50 ventilators Estonia: 2,500 alcohol disinfectant bottles (hand and surface);

2,500 alcohol disinfectant bottles (hand and surface); Poland: 56,315 l antiseptic liquid (hand and surface), 50,000 gloves, 40,000 medical masks, 29,450 l hand disinfectant, 20,000 l hand sanitizer, 19,800 l surface sanitizer, 18,600 face shields, 4,500 alcohol disinfectant bottles, 1000 safety gear and shoe covers

56,315 l antiseptic liquid (hand and surface), 50,000 gloves, 40,000 medical masks, 29,450 l hand disinfectant, 20,000 l hand sanitizer, 19,800 l surface sanitizer, 18,600 face shields, 4,500 alcohol disinfectant bottles, 1000 safety gear and shoe covers Slovakia: 3 ambulance vehicles, 480 blankets, 450 folding tables, 200 alcohol disinfectant bottles, 15 wooden pallets.

In addition, in June 2020 Ukraine requested assistance due to floods and 4 EU Member States sent much needed support such as drones, diving equipment, boats, water pumps and tents.

In 2016, an EU Civil Protection team was deployed to support Ukraine following an environmental disaster at the Solotvyno salt mine.

Publication date

08/06/2021