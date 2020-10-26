EU and UNDP provide monitors to control conditions of the health of patients

With the help of the monitors, doctors from Donetsk Oblast will be able to monitor and respond more quickly to changes in the condition of patients undergoing treatment

Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, 23 October 2020 --- The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine have donated 10 patient monitors to the Regional Perinatal Centre and City Hospital №3 in Kramatorsk to aid the more effective monitoring of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A patient monitor is a medical device used to monitor the condition of patients, including those who have just been operated on, and seriously ill patients who are receiving inpatient care or have been admitted in intensive care units in medical institutions, and who require constant medical care and support.

The coordinator of the Local Governance and Decentralisation Reform Component of the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, Olena Ruditch, said that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, pressure on the health care system and the demand for emergency medical care has been constantly growing.

"We're working to ensure that health facilities are fully equipped to provide quality care and enable doctors, nurses, medical technicians and hospital staff to respond as quickly as possible to critical changes through patient monitoring," she said.

The 15-inch patient monitors are equipped with a wide range of functions for monitoring the condition of patients of all ages --- from infants and children, to adults and the elderly. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, patient monitoring technology not only provides ongoing vital physiological monitoring around the clock, but also allows physicians to monitor patients' condition and respond in a timely manner to any sudden changes.

Olena Katalnykova, the head of City Hospital №3 of the Kramatorsk City Council, thanked the donors for the international technical support and equipment. "These bedside monitors will allow us to dynamically assess the patient's condition, quickly adapt drug treatments, and start intensive care measures effectively," she added.

The transfer of the patient monitors, together worth U.S. $37,200, was carried out under the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme with financial support from the European Union.

Background

The United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme (UN RPP) is being implemented by four United Nations agencies: the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Thirteen international partners support the Programme: the European Union (EU), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, and the governments of Canada, Denmark, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

