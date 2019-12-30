Estonia supports Ukraine’s humanitarian projects with nearly €100 000

In December, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs supported the humanitarian projects of Ukraine with a total of €95 000.

The Donbas SOS non-profit organisation will receive €15 000 from Estonia. The Donbas SOS helpline receives, on average, 2000 calls a month, and 20% of them concern legal aid. Other topics include social benefits, pensions, medical assistance, humanitarian aid and other issues. Calls come from both sides of the line of control and the support is necessary for making sure those in need continue to be able to get help. Estonia’s aid will help keep the helpline operational and train experts.

According to Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, the aid offered by Estonia is a question of principle. “We are supporting a nation that wants to live freely and has become a victim of aggression because of that. I recognise all Estonian volunteers who have offered the people of Ukraine every assistance. By supporting the people and freedom of Ukraine, we are supporting the freedom of all nations, including our own,” minister Reinsalu said.

The Foreign Ministry also allocated €50 000 to the International Committee of the Red Cross to alleviate the difficult humanitarian situation in Ukraine, and Estonia is also supporting the monitoring mission of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights with €30 000.

Additional information:

Inga Bowden Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Communication Department + 372 52 81 467 inga.bowden@mfa.ee