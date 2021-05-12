Erenler Sofrası Reaches 1,500 Families in Ukraine

As part of the “Erenler Sofrası” Ramadan Program, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) delivered Ramadan packages to 1,500 families in Ukraine.

Within the scope of the decision the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey to declare 2021 as the Year of Yunus Emre and Turkish Language, the Year of Haji Bektash Veli and the Year of Ahi Evran, TİKA has been going on with its activities to share the fruitfulness of Ramadan, which were organized under the name “Erenler Sofrası”, in different regions of Ukraine.

TİKA's “Erenler Sofrası” aid has been delivered to needy people in Kyiv, Lviv, Jitomir, Vinnitsa, Mikolayiv, Odesa, Gagauz villages, Crimean Tatar villages in Herson and the villages of the Meskhetian Turks.

As part of the “Erenler Sofrası” activities, which represent the culture of sharing and solidarity in Turkey, Ramadan packages consisting of 21 tonnes of food have been delivered to a total of 1,500 families.