EPAM donates 5.5 million UAH to UNICEF for the needs of medical institutions battling coronavirus

The Ukraine office of EPAM Systems, a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, has donated 5.5 million UAH to UNICEF to assist in the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

UNICEF will channel these funds to health care programs protecting the population of Ukraine in emergencies. Specifically, the donated assets will be committed to cover equipment for intensive care and diagnostic facilities for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. This initiative is part of the company's global campaign to help countries where EPAM is represented.

“UNICEF is glad to see that companies in Ukraine, including the IT sector, are coming together to support the COVID-19 response. In times of crisis, it is important for business to unite resources in addressing the most urgent needs and allocating resources for the most vulnerable,” said Lotta Sylwander, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine.

In the coming weeks, humanitarian supplies will be purchased and provided to medical institutions in central, eastern and western Ukraine.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has spread across the globe, and anyone could end up in the hospital with a virus complication. We cannot leave the health care system one-on-one with this pandemic. EPAM is joining anti-coronavirus actions in collaboration with UNICEF and other funds. I’m sure that our joint efforts will help to create better conditions for prevention and treatment for Ukrainians,” commented Yury Antaniuk, Vice President, Head of EPAM CEE.

Additionally, EPAM Ukraine is donating 1.5 million UAH to address the needs of medical institutions in Kyiv, Lviv, and Kharkiv, which have already reached out to local IT communities. The corporate charity initiative is supported by our employees, who are making private donations to local funds for the purchase of personal protective equipment.

Media Contacts

Nina Sorokopud

Chief of Communication

UNICEF in Ukraine

Tel: +380503882951

Email: nsorokopud@unicef.org