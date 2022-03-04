To ensure the safety of civilians, all parties to the conflict must abide by the IHL

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has brought a horrific scale of death and destruction, resulting in casualties and widespread destruction of civilian objects such as power plants, as well as causing mass displacement, trauma, family separations and missing persons. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called on all parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians and detainees. Residential areas, schools, hospitals and civil infrastructure systems such as water, gas, electricity and medical facilities must never be a target of any military operations.

Provide assistance and protection to civilians is the priority of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement at the present moment. Drinking water, food and other life-saving relief items have been delivered to hospitals, internally displaced people and refugees.

We call on all countries to do everything in their power to avoid an escalation of the conflict and to do everything in their power to protect and assist civilians. According to UNICEF, there are 7.5 million children in Ukraine who are in desperate need of protection. The ICRC will continue its confidential bilateral dialogue with all parties to the conflict to ensure the safety of the affected population.