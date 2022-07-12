Enabling the local response: Emerging humanitarian priorities in Ukraine (March - May 2022)

This brief describes the state of the humanitarian response in Ukraine three months after Russia’s military invasion threw tens of millions of people into crisis. It summarises the findings of a rapid review conducted by Humanitarian Outcomes in May 2022, which included interviews with 60 informants from national and international humanitarian aid groups as well as donor governments (list appended), and data on aid operations and funding. The brief focuses specifically on aid activities inside Ukraine as opposed to in refugee-hosting neighbouring countries, and figures are current as of 20 May 2022.

The rapid review was commissioned and supported by the UK Humanitarian Innovation Hub with UK aid from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. The research team consisted of Abby Stoddard, Paul Harvey, Nigel Timmins, Varvara Pakhomenko, Meriah-Jo Breckenridge, Monica Czwarno, and Eta Pastreich. The sponsors and team at UK Humanitarian Innovation Hub provided research direction, quality assurance, and management support. We gratefully acknowledge the inputs of all who gave their time to be interviewed, some of whom preferred to remain off the record, and our practitioner peer reviewers. The report represents the views of the authors, based on evidence gathered. More details on the methodology are available here.

