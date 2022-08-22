Empowering Persons with Disabilities in Eastern Ukraine

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Ukraine has been a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities since 2008, yet monitors and civil society consistently point to the absence of a rights-based approach to disability, ultimately preventing persons with disabilities from fully exercising their rights. The barriers obstructing persons with disabilities have been compounded in the context of the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, alongside the COVID-19 pandemic, including on some the most vulnerable groups—women and older persons with disabilities. The present study aims to provide quantitative evidence of the current realities of persons with disabilities in the oblasts of Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, and presents actionable recommendations by which the state, international donors and civil society can foster an enabling environment for their continued empowerment. The results and recommendations were validated in two focus group discussions with persons with disabilities and representatives from organisations working with them. In line with previous research, SCORE results showed that persons with disabilities in Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts experience higher levels of marginalisation based on their health status, income and education level when compared to the comparable sample of those without disability status. Persons with disabilities report lower mental wellbeing, which is exacerbated in women with disabilities.

The social, civic and economic empowerment of persons with disabilities are all linked to their mental and physical wellbeing. While limitations to the economic empowerment of persons with disabilities arise due to fewer employment opportunities, the deficit in civic activity, especially pronounced in youth with disabilities, is influenced by their access to education and their social inclusion. Nevertheless, youth with disabilities are passionate and optimistic about making a change in Ukraine, indicating that if the means are made available, far-reaching benefits could be reaped from their inclusion and empowerment.

Actors seeking to solidify the empowerment of persons with disabilities should focus on combating intersectional discrimination, mainstreaming access to psychosocial support that is sensitive to gender and sociodemographic characteristics, and strengthening equal and inclusive education and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.