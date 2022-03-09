Emerging Patterns of Civilian Harm in Ukraine

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation launched a large-scale land, air, and sea invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in devastating harm for civilians. Twelve days after the fighting began, Ukraine’s defenses slowed down and pushed back Russian forces advancing on multiple fronts. However, in the south, the port of Kherson on the Black Sea was the first major city to fall. Fierce fighting is ongoing in Mariupol and in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. A column of military vehicles stretching over 40 kilometers is making its way toward the capital, Kyiv, and bombing and shelling continues across the country. As of March 6, 2022, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported 1,207 civilian casualties in Ukraine: 406 killed and 801 injured, though unverified reports by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service put the number closer to 2,000 civilians killed since the start of the invasion. Furthermore, over two million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) has been monitoring patterns of civilian harm from open-source information and local and international media, as well as from local authorities and communities. CIVIC has been present in Ukraine since 2017, supporting the resolve and capacities of communities for better civilian protection. The perspectives of CIVIC’s Ukraine team, as well as interactions with local networks and communities, has informed the content of this paper. This paper reflects on the impact of the ongoing international armed conflict on civilians; offers urgent recommendations to better protect the civilian population of Ukraine from the conflict’s devastating consequences; and analyzes ways to ensure accountability and transparency on violations and abuses of international humanitarian law (IHL) and other applicable laws, including international human rights law (IHRL).