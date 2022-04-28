Emergency in Ukraine: External Situation Report #9, published 28 April 2022

5.3 million REFUGEES

7.7 million INTERNALLY DISPLACED

6009 CIVILIAN INJURIES

2829 CIVILIAN DEATHS

Key updates

Through the engagement with the Ministry of Health (MoH) of Ukraine, national health institutions and many partners and donors, WHO has reached nearly 7.4 million people in last two months with life- saving supplies, equipment and medicines. However, accessing some of the hardest-hit areas in the east — where health systems have collapsed — remains a challenge.

WHO, together with Premise,1 conducted a household health needs assessment. Based on crowd- sourced data, among the 1000 households who responded to the survey, 30% have sought healthcare services. Of those, 36% reported having problems accessing services, while 34% had difficulty accessing routine medication. Among respondents who sought health-care services, 39% cited the security situation as the main barrier to access, while 27% reported that no health-care services at all were available in their area. For more information, click here.

A WHO team is on its way to Dnipro to provide training and support to the local health services and health workforce on all-hazards preparedness and response. The training and support will be provided through the Dnipro Hub.

Attacks on health care (including those against health facilities, transport, personnel, patients, supplies and warehouses) continue, with 175 attacks resulting in 52 injuries and 73 deaths reported between 23 February and 27 April 2022. These attacks deprive people of urgently needed care, endanger health- care providers, and undermine health systems.