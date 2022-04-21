Emergency in Ukraine: External Situation Report #8, published 21 April 2022

5 million REFUGEES

7.7 million INTERNALLY DISPLACED

5264 CIVILIAN INJURIES

2345 CIVILIAN DEATHS

Key updates

WHO rolled out a course on Mass Casualty Management (MCM) in Ukraine and trained the staff of an ambulance substation in Lviv as the first participants. The training will enable the paramedics to provide appropriate assistance to victims before arriving at hospitals. Emergency physicians in Ukraine were engaged to deliver these trainings. More sessions across Ukraine are planned in coming days.

As part of the medical evacuation system being implemented by the European Commission, the workflow for the process of transporting patients from Ukraine to Poland has been established, with Emergency Medical Team (EMT) CADUS coordinating at the dispatch centre in Lviv. Planning ongoing to set up a medical transfer hub in Korczowa. The objectives of the Hub are to facilitate patient transfer, provide basic essential health services coordination, logistics for patient transfer consolidation and re-triage patient groups.