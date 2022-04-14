Emergency in Ukraine: External Situation Report #7, published 14 April 2022

On 13 April WHO hosted a webinar for pulmonologists in Poland to increase awareness and update them on the treatment approaches in Ukraine, especially on drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB).

WHO has been providing technical support on aligning Ukraine’s clinical protocols on health services for survivors of sexual violence with WHO guidelines and developing training curricula for primary health care providers on the clinical management of rape in humanitarian settings.

A case of diphtheria from the Ternopil oblast was reported in a 29-year-old female with unknown vaccination status. The case is an internally displaced person (IDP) from the Donetsk oblast. On 5 April Corynebacterium diphtheriae was confirmed by the district laboratory, and further testing is ongoing. As part of response measures, contacts have been identified and are currently under observation, and antibiotic prophylaxis and vaccination have been provided. WHO is closely monitoring the situation and continues to support response measures.