Emergency in Ukraine: External Situation Report #6, published 7 April 2022

In the countries neighbouring Ukraine that are hosting refugees, WHO and partners are providing technical support for the set-up of Blue Dot hubs, which offer refugee families on the move a safe space and vital services, children’s play areas, protection, and counselling.

Emergency commodities continue to be delivered to the WHO warehouse in Lviv, Ukraine, including two ambulance vehicles and eight generators for hospitals, along with the necessary accessories and spare parts.

Some small-scale chemical incidents have been reported as a direct result of the armed conflict. So far these incidents have been relatively small and contained. To date, WHO has not received notification of any serious public health impact. An ammonia leak at an industrial site close to Sumy was reported on 21 March, and the release of nitric acid was reported on 5 April in Rubizhne in the Luhansk oblast.

Several fires or explosions at oil or fuel depots have also been reported in areas close to dense population centres, including areas close to Dnipro, Kyiv and Lviv.