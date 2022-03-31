Emergency in Ukraine: External Situation Report #5, published 31 March 2022

Key updates

On 24 March WHO started the establishment of a logistics hub in the city of Dnipro in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and other United Nations (UN) partners, to facilitate the delivery of medical supplies and humanitarian assistance to areas in eastern Ukraine most severely affected by the ongoing conflict.

WHO has developed tools to estimate the need for antiviral treatment and burden of tuberculosis (TB) among refugees from Ukraine to other countries. Both these tools are meant to support resource planning for the refugee-hosting countries. Based on the preliminary estimates, more than 30 000 people living with HIV may need HIV services in refugee-hosting countries.

In Poland WHO conducted a joint mission to assess the availability and accessibility of health services in the border region of Lublin on 25–26 March.