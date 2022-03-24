Emergency in Ukraine: External Situation Report #4, published 24 March 2022

Situation Update

1.1 Population displacement and refugees

The overall situation continues to deteriorate across Ukraine. To date, over 18 million people have been affected by the conflict. According to the latest government data compiled by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), over three million refugees have now left Ukraine for surrounding countries, with 59% of them in Poland followed by Romania (15%). It is estimated that over four million people could leave Ukraine and seek protection and support across the region.

1.2 Current risk assessment and priority public health concerns in Ukraine

1.2.1 Access to health care

There are many challenges to accessing health care, with active hostilities and a lack of public transport restricting movement. More than 300 health-care facilities are in areas experiencing active hostilities and approximately 600 facilities are located within 10 kilometres of ongoing conflict, leaving the health system vulnerable to infrastructural damages and severe disruptions of critical services. WHO has verified 64 attacks on health care since 24 February, resulting in 37 injuries and 15 deaths. Further attacks are being verified.

Interruptions in supply of medicines have been reported in cities with active hostilities. Some areas, such as the city of Mariupol in the south, have suffered critical shortages of medical supplies.

The overall number of beds available for patients with COVID-19 has decreased by 27% from 23 February to 23 March; differences are seen between oblasts, with the largest decrease (80%) reported in the Luhansk oblast, followed by the Volyn (69%) and Chernihiv (56%) oblasts. Furthermore, the number of beds occupied by COVID19 patients has decreased nationally by 83%, reflecting potential challenges in accessing hospitals, limited data reporting, and a potential decrease in actual hospitalizations following the peak of the Omicron wave earlier in February.