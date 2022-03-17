Emergency in Ukraine: External Situation Report #3, published 17 March 2022

Reporting period: 11–16 March 2022

1. EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

18 million: AFFECTED POPULATION (projected)

3.1 million REFUGEES

1.9 million INTERNALLY DISPLACED

1 252 CIVILIAN INJURIES

780 CIVILIAN DEATHS

2. SITUATION UPDATE

2.1 Population displacement and refugees

The overall situation continues to deteriorate across Ukraine. To date, over 18 million people have been affected by the conflict. According to the latest government data compiled by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), over three million refugees have now left Ukraine for surrounding countries, with over 60% of them in Poland. It is estimated that this number could rise to four million by July 2022.

2.2 Current risk assessment and priority public health concerns in Ukraine

2.2.1 Access to health care

There are many challenges to accessing health care, with active hostilities and a lack of public transport restricting movement. WHO has verified 43 attacks on health care since 24 February, resulting in 34 injuries and 12 deaths, of which eight of the injured and two of those killed were health workers. Further attacks are being verified. Some areas, such as the city of Mariupol in the south, have suffered critical shortages of medical supplies.

While the overall number of beds available for patients with COVID-19 has remained relatively stable with a decrease of 27% from 23 February to 13 March, differences are seen between oblasts, with the largest decrease (77%) reported in Luhansk. Furthermore, the number of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients has decreased nationally by 80%, reflecting challenges in accessing hospitals.