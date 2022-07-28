Emergency in Ukraine: External Situation Report #18, published 28 July 2022

Key updates

• According to WHO’s Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care, there have been 414 attacks on health care, resulting in 100 injuries and 85 deaths, reported between 24 February and 27 July. Attacks on health care include those against health facilities, transport, personnel, patients, supplies and warehouses. These attacks deprive people of urgently needed care, endanger health-care providers, and undermine health systems.

• WHO has supported the health response in Ukraine by providing, among other things: training on COVID-19, chemical preparedness and response and mass casualty management; technical expertise on the national immunization strategy; trauma and burn kits, and support for medical evacuation (medevac) after the attacks on Vinnytsya; technical expertise on environmental health issues, including water-related preparedness and response measures, in view of a potential cholera outbreak.

• The WHO team visited western Ukraine (Lviv, Zakarpattya and Rivne oblasts) with the Deputy Minister of Health and partners from the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI). In Lviv they carried out an assessment of readiness to respond to a poliomyelitis (polio) outbreak, which included a surveillance and vaccination review. The risk of polio is currently high in Lviv due to the large number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) currently residing there. The assessment concluded that there was a need to spread information on polio preparedness and vaccination in rural areas of Ukraine, particularly those with the lowest vaccination rates, where distrust in vaccines may be more common.