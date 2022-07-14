Emergency in Ukraine: External Situation Report #17, published 14 July 2022

Key updates

According to WHO’s Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care, there have been 382 attacks on health care, resulting in 64 injuries and 82 deaths, reported between 24 February and 13 July.

Attacks on health care include those against health facilities, transport, personnel, patients, supplies and warehouses. These attacks deprive people of urgently needed care, endanger health-care providers, and undermine health systems.

The WHO Strategic Response Plan for June to December 2022 was published on 4 July 2022. It is an overarching framework built on the Ukraine Flash Appeal 2022 to guide priorities and work in support of government authorities who are leading the readiness, response and early recovery activities. It will be implemented in collaboration with partners providing life-saving support both inside and outside Ukraine.