Emergency in Ukraine: External Situation Report #15, published 16 June 2022

Key updates

• According to WHO’s Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care, there have been 295 attacks on health care, resulting in 59 injuries and 76 deaths, reported between 24 February and 15 June. Attacks on health care include those against health facilities, transport, personnel, patients, supplies and warehouses. These attacks deprive people of urgently needed care, endanger health-care providers, and undermine health systems.

• Efforts are ongoing to deliver medical supplies from the WHO supply and logistics base in Lviv to affected oblasts amidst fuel shortages, limited warehouse capacity, and security restrictions due to ongoing military operations. Delivery of life-saving supplies to hard-to-reach locations remains a foremost priority for WHO.

• One in four people in Ukraine is over 60, and the impact of the ongoing war on older people, including those with disabilities, has been substantial. Essential life-saving support, as well as necessary evacuation assistance, should be provided to those who have not been able or willing to leave their homes, including those living in care institutions. On 14 June WHO released a joint statement with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and HelpAge International on working towards upholding the rights and safeguard the health and well-being of older people through improving and sustaining health and social care provisions.

• Between 13 March and 12 June Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs) in Ukraine responded to 4604 outpatient visits, of which 16% (736 outpatient visits) were infectious diseases and 14% (644 outpatient visits) were trauma. Among infectious diseases, the majority (640 outpatient visits) were acute respiratory infections.

• As of 14 June at least 641 patients (78% of the requests) have been evacuated for medical reasons from Poland, the Republic of Moldova, Slovakia and Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to 13 European countries (Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden).

• Please note that the Ukraine situation report will be produced on a biweekly basis.