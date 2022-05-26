Emergency in Ukraine: External Situation Report #13, published 26 May 2022

Key updates

The WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, met with the Minister of Health of Ukraine and the First Lady of Ukraine, and undertook field visits to the Chernihiv and Kyiv oblasts. Dr Kluge also met with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, top government officials, and civil society.

Between 13 March and 24 May Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs) in Ukraine responded to 3805 health events, of which 16% were infectious diseases and 12% were trauma. Among infectious diseases, 87% were acute respiratory infections.

As of 25 May several virtual and in-person trainings have been conducted on topics such as advanced trauma life support for adults and children, basic emergency medicine and trauma, surgical management of penetrating trauma, and tactical emergency casualty care.

As of 25 May WHO has delivered 514 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine. Fuel shortages and access problems continue to pose challenges in the delivery and distribution of medical supplies.

Risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) activities continue in Ukraine – 150 000 leaflets on prevention of foodborne and waterborne diseases have been distributed to the Zhytomyr,

Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts in Ukraine through regional public health centres.

Standby Partners have strengthened WHO’s capacity for this response by confirming 13 positions to be deployed for operations in Ukraine and the refugee-hosting countries.