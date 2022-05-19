Emergency in Ukraine: External Situation Report #12, published 19 May 2022

Key updates

Attacks on health care (including those against health facilities, transport, personnel, patients, supplies and warehouses) continue, with 24 new attacks reported from 12 through 18 May. Cumulatively, between 23 February and 18 May, there have been 235 attacks reported, resulting in 59 reported injuries and 75 reported deaths. These attacks deprive people of urgently needed care, endanger health-care providers, and undermine health systems.

Provision of care for cancer patients continues in Ukraine, despite disruptions in health-care services. According to the preliminary results of a rapid cancer capacity assessment conducted in 32 cancer facilities in Ukraine, 88% of facilities reported diminished ability to provide services for patients.

Five online trainings were conducted for health-care workers in Ukraine on routine immunization, including for measles, mumps, pertussis, rubella and tetanus.

Efforts are ongoing to deliver medical supplies from the WHO supply and logistics base in Lviv, amidst fuel shortages and access limitations that pose challenges to delivering supplies to areas most affected by the conflict. WHO has prepositioned contingency stocks of emergency medical kits in Odesa and Poltava to support delivery efforts in these oblasts.