Emergency in Ukraine: External Situation Report #12, published 19 May 2022

Key updates
-
Attacks on health care (including those against health facilities, transport, personnel, patients, supplies and warehouses) continue, with 24 new attacks reported from 12 through 18 May. Cumulatively, between 23 February and 18 May, there have been 235 attacks reported, resulting in 59 reported injuries and 75 reported deaths. These attacks deprive people of urgently needed care, endanger health-care providers, and undermine health systems.
-
Provision of care for cancer patients continues in Ukraine, despite disruptions in health-care services. According to the preliminary results of a rapid cancer capacity assessment conducted in 32 cancer facilities in Ukraine, 88% of facilities reported diminished ability to provide services for patients.
-
Five online trainings were conducted for health-care workers in Ukraine on routine immunization, including for measles, mumps, pertussis, rubella and tetanus.
-
Efforts are ongoing to deliver medical supplies from the WHO supply and logistics base in Lviv, amidst fuel shortages and access limitations that pose challenges to delivering supplies to areas most affected by the conflict. WHO has prepositioned contingency stocks of emergency medical kits in Odesa and Poltava to support delivery efforts in these oblasts.
-
Two needs assessments were conducted to gain a better understanding of the health-care needs of people in Ukraine.
- In one assessment conducted between 18 and 22 April, six Health Cluster Partners conducted 379 interviews across 11 oblasts to assess health needs at household and community/shelter levels. Analyses of these interviews are ongoing.
- In another assessment conducted between 11 April and 16 May, a crowd-sourcing platform was used to assess household health needs. Among 1700 respondents who contributed to the online survey, one in three reported that at least one member of their household sought health care since 24 February. Of those, one third (10% of total respondents) experienced serious problems with accessing health care. Security and availability were the two main barriers.