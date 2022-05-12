Ukraine + 6 more
Emergency in Ukraine: External Situation Report #11, published 12 May 2022
Attachments
Reporting period: 5–11 May 2022
5.9 million REFUGEES
8 million INTERNALLY DISPLACED
7326 CIVILIAN CASUALTIES
3541 CIVILIAN DEATHS
Key updates
Attacks on health care (including those against health facilities, transport, personnel, patients, supplies and warehouses) continue, with 25 new attacks reported between 4 May and 11 May. Cumulatively, between 23 February and 11 May there have been 211 attacks reported, resulting in 55 injuries and 75 deaths reported. These attacks deprive people of urgently needed care, endanger health-care providers, and undermine health systems.
WHO launched its second updated funding appeal, for US$ 80 million in Ukraine for March–August 2022, and US$ 67.5 million for March to December 2022 in refugee-receiving and hosting countries. The funds are to support implementation of the following priorities in Ukraine and refugee-hosting countries:
- Coordinate the health response, including Emergency Medical Teams
- Strengthen health information management
- Strengthen immediate emergency care
- Provide essential medical supplies and equipment
- Continue essential healthcare for priority causes of illness and death
- Prevent, detect and respond to infectious diseases.
European Immunization pop weekly project for outreach vaccination of Internally Displaced People in Lviv and Rivne oblast (region) has been concluded. The project has successfully provided routine immunizations to around 2000 people (approximately 20% were children) during the week.
In Lviv, a three-day chemical preparedness and response training of trainers was carried out from 4 May to 6 May for 14 national trainers who will work with WHO to roll out further support to priority oblast emergency medical services, and designated hospitals.