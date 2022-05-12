Emergency in Ukraine: External Situation Report #11, published 12 May 2022

Reporting period: 5–11 May 2022

5.9 million REFUGEES

8 million INTERNALLY DISPLACED

7326 CIVILIAN CASUALTIES

3541 CIVILIAN DEATHS

Key updates

Attacks on health care (including those against health facilities, transport, personnel, patients, supplies and warehouses) continue, with 25 new attacks reported between 4 May and 11 May. Cumulatively, between 23 February and 11 May there have been 211 attacks reported, resulting in 55 injuries and 75 deaths reported. These attacks deprive people of urgently needed care, endanger health-care providers, and undermine health systems.

WHO launched its second updated funding appeal, for US$ 80 million in Ukraine for March–August 2022, and US$ 67.5 million for March to December 2022 in refugee-receiving and hosting countries. The funds are to support implementation of the following priorities in Ukraine and refugee-hosting countries: Coordinate the health response, including Emergency Medical Teams

Strengthen health information management

Strengthen immediate emergency care

Provide essential medical supplies and equipment

Continue essential healthcare for priority causes of illness and death

Prevent, detect and respond to infectious diseases.

European Immunization pop weekly project for outreach vaccination of Internally Displaced People in Lviv and Rivne oblast (region) has been concluded. The project has successfully provided routine immunizations to around 2000 people (approximately 20% were children) during the week.