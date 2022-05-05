Emergency in Ukraine: External Situation Report #10, published 5 May 2022

Key updates

Attacks on health care (including those against health facilities, transport, personnel, patients, supplies and warehouses) continue, with 11 new attacks between 28 April and 4 May. Cumulatively, between 23 February and 4 May there have been 186 attacks reported, resulting in 52 injuries and 73 deaths reported. These attacks deprive people of urgently needed care, endanger health-care providers, and undermine health systems.

Due to the severe disruption to the Ukrainian health system, including routine immunization activities, there are serious concerns about possible infectious disease outbreaks, including measles outbreaks. Outbreaks of measles were reported in 2012 and from mid-2017 to late 2019, when Ukraine experienced one of the largest reported measles outbreaks in the world.

Based on information submitted between 12 March and 30 April, EMTs provided clinical care for 3472 health events, of which 17% were infectious diseases, 12% were trauma, and 62% were other key diseases.

Conflict and insecurity continue to disrupt supply chains, aggravate food insecurity and malnutrition across the country. In eastern Ukraine, there have been reports of food shortages in Kramatorsk (Donetsk oblast) as supplies were mostly coming from Kharkiv.