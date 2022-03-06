Emergency in Ukraine: External Situation Report #1, published 5 March 2022

Period of report: 24 February to 3 March 2022

1. EVENTHIGHLIGHTS

18 million AFFECTED POPULATION

1.2 million REFUGEES

160 000 INTERNALLY DISPLACED

553 CIVILIAN INJURIES

249 CIVILIAN DEATHS

Priority public health concerns

Conflict related trauma and injuries exacerbated by lack of access to health facilities by patients and health staff due to insecurity and lack of access to lifesaving medicine and supplies.

Excess morbidity and death from common illnesses due to disruption in services such as non- communicable diseases (cardiovascular, diabetes, cancer etc.) and acute maternal, newborn and child illnesses.

Spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, measles, polio, TB, HIV and diarrheal diseases due to widespread destruction of water and sanitation infrastructure, inadequate vaccination coverage, lack of access to medicines and medical care, safe water, adequate sanitation and hygiene as well as population movements and crowding.