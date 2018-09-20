Emergency Protection-Based Support to Conflict Affected Older Women and Men in the Government-Controlled Areas of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, Baseline report - Ukraine, July 2018

Introduction

A tense situation connected to military conflict in the eastern part of Ukraine led to an upsurge in civilian casualties and a worsening security situation for people living along or near the contact line as well as at checkpoints. This, coupled with the suspension of social benefits and pensions for hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs), many of whom constitute older people and people with disabilities, has led to a sharp deterioration in the humanitarian situation in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

People living in the “grey zone” on either side of the contact line are in a particularly perilous situation given ongoing fighting, resulting in increased risk of injury or death from shelling and exposure to explosive remnants of war. Access to government services, including health care and public transport is either limited or nonexistent, and the security situation severely restricts humanitarian access and assistance to these areas.

Livelihood opportunities are few and basic goods such as food, hygiene items, assistive devices and medication are often either unavailable or inaccessible due to increased cost.

HelpAge International (HAI) has conducted a vulnerability assessment among older people (OP) using a multisector questionnaire to ensure that the most affected OP receive a tailored and appropriate humanitarian response.

The outcome of the baseline assessment will help HelpAge, governmental authorities, and humanitarian actors to better understand the extra risks older people are exposed to because of the conflict. The assessment outcomes will help to prioritise the risks and build informed planning and programming. In addition, a clear understanding of the risks reduces the barriers of older people face in accessing humanitarian aid.

This baseline report highlights the humanitarian needs of 4,595 older women and men, aged 60 and over, in the Government Controlled Areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. 699 out of the 4,595 older people mentioned above were included from the previous OFDA-funded project.

This is an operational report produced as part of the HelpAge International project and as such does not aim to be representative.