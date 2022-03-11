Emergency Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine and neighboring countries

On March 11, the Government of Japan decided to extend 100 million US dollars in emergency humanitarian assistance to assist the people of Ukraine who are facing hardship in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

This is to embody the emergency humanitarian assistance conveyed by the Prime Minister, KISHIDA Fumio, on February 27, responding to urgent needs in such areas as shelter, health and medical care, WASH, food, child protection in Ukraine and neighboring countries, Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia, and Romania, through six international organizations and Japanese NGOs. The Government of Japan will continue to provide support and stand by the people of Ukraine who are facing hardship, in collaboration with the international community, including the G7 members.

[Note] Breakdown of the emergency humanitarian assistance (USD) - (1) International Organizations - United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR): Shelter, Non-Food Items, Protection [25.6 million] - International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC): Health and Medical Care, Non-Food Items, Water and Habitat, Protection [15.1 million] - United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF): Child Protection, Health and Medical Care, WASH, Education [14.2 million] - United Nations World Food Programme (WFP): Food, Logistics [14 million] - International Organization for Migration (IOM): Shelter, Non-Food Items, Health and Medical Care [12 million] - United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA): Inter-agency Coordination, Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF) [5 million] - (2) Japanese NGOs (through Japan Platform): Health and Medical Care, Food, Non-Food Items, WASH, Shelter, Protection [14.1 million]