Emergency Grant Aid for winterization assistance in Ukraine

On November 22, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of approximately 2.57 million US dollars as support for winterization assistance in electric power sector, etc. in Ukraine.

The Government of Japan will implement the aid for Ukraine through the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) with provision of generators and solar lanterns for Ukraine.

The large-scale blackout has occurred in various areas of Ukraine caused by destruction of a large part of energy infrastructure facilities by Russia’s attacks. While the winter gets colder and days get shorter every day in Ukraine, the aid has significant importance as winterization support for those who cannot use heating facilities and lighting equipment due to the blackout.