Emergency Grant Aid for the transportation of relief products for Ukraine

On May 27, the Government of Japan decided to extend an Emergency Grant Aid of about 166 million US dollars, considering further increase of needs for humanitarian assistance to assist the people of Ukraine.

This is to provide transportation supports of fire-fighting equipment, communication devices, medicine, medical products and others, through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) at the request of the Embassy of Ukraine in Japan. Followed by this Emergency Grant Aid, on May 12, State Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Takebe handed over Japanese food and other items to the Representative of the Government of Ukraine in Poland. Until now, the Government of Japan has been implementing emergency humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and neighboring countries (200 million US dollars in total) and has expressed its intention to provide financial support to share up Ukraine’s economy (600 million US dollars in total) as well as the grant aid " Economic and Social Development Programme" (300 million yen) to provide health and medical equipment and others. The Government of Japan will continue to provide support for and stand by the people of Ukraine who are facing hardship, in collaboration with the international community, including the G7 members.