Eight people killed and 21 injured in Russian rocket strike on water tanker, Monday 27 June.

On Monday 27 June, a Russian Uragan multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) struck a water tanker in Lysychansk, where civilians were collecting water. Eight people were killed and 21 hospitalised as a result of the strike.

One teenage boy was among the deceased, and one was among the injured. Five of the injured were able to remain in Lysychansk, while the others had to be transported to other hospitals in the area.

Since 24 February 2022, AOAV has recorded seven incidents of explosive weapons use on humanitarian infrastructure in Ukraine, which have resulted in 78 civilian casualties (26 killed and 52 injured). No armed actor casualties have been recorded when explosive weapons have been used on humanitarian infrastructure in Ukraine since 24 February 2022.

In that time, rockets have caused 37% of civilian casualties when explosive weapons have been used on humanitarian infrastructure, shelling has caused 19%, combined explosive weapons 18%, air strikes 14%, artillery 6%, and missiles 5%.

Globally, AOAV has recorded 72 incidents of explosive weapons use on humanitarian infrastructure since 2010, resulting in 920 civilian casualties (307 killed, 613 injured). There have been no recorded armed actor casualties when explosive weapons have been used on humanitarian infrastructure.

IEDs have caused the majority of civilian casualties in humanitarian infrastructure, 35%. Air strikes have caused 27% of civilian casualties, combined explosive weapons 19%, rockets 8%, mortars 3%, shelling 2%, grenades 1%, and artillery 1%. Air-dropped bombs, UXOs, missiles, and RPGs have caused <1% of civilian casualties in humanitarian infrastructure.

The most affected countries for civilian casualties of explosive violence targeting humanitarian infrastructure are Yemen (22% of civilian casualties), Pakistan (22%), Nigeria (15%), Syria (12%), and Ukraine (10%).