EECP Survey Report - Semi-Annual 2019

INTRODUCTION

Eastern Ukraine Checkpoint Monitoring Report. January – June 2019.

The survey is a part of the monitoring of violations of rights of the conflict-affected population within the framework of the project «Advocacy, Protection and Legal Assistance to the Internally Displaced Population of Ukraine» implemented by R2P with the financial support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The objective of the survey is to explore the motivations and concerns of those travelling between the non-government-controlled areas (NGCA) and the government-controlled areas (GCA), as well as the conditions and risks associated with crossing the contact line through EECPs. More statistical data are available on the Eastern Ukraine Checkpoint Monitoring Online Dashboard - http://bit.ly/CP_Monitoring_2019.