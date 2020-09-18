EECP Survey Report - Mid-year 2020 [EN/UK]

This report provides the results of the survey conducted at all five Entry-Exit Checkpoints (EECPs) with the non-government-controlled area (NGCA) in the first half of 2020. Due to quarantine restrictions, the report contains survey data from 1 January to 17 March. The survey is a part of the monitoring of violations of rights of the conflict-affected population within the framework of the project "Advocacy, Protection and Legal Assistance to the Internally Displaced Population of Ukraine" implemented by CF "Right to Protection" (R2P) in partnership with and with financial support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The objective of the survey is to explore the motivations and concerns of the civilians travelling between the non-government-controlled areas (NGCA) and the government-controlled areas (GCA), as well as the conditions and risks associated with crossing the contact line through the EECPs. More statistical data is available on the Eastern Ukraine Checkpoint Monitoring Online Dashboard ‒https://www.unhcr.org/ua/en/eecp-monitoring-2020.

This report is based on a survey of civilians crossing the contact line at the five EECPs. It is noteworthy that the survey results should not be directly extrapolated to the entire population travelling through the checkpoints, but it helps to identify needs, gaps, and trends while providing an evidentiary basis for advocacy efforts. The data collection methodology was the same at all EECPs and was collected from January to 17 March during regular visits to each of the five EECPs on a weekly basis.

The survey was conducted anonymously and with the informed consent of the respondents. All persons interviewed for the survey were informed about its objective. The survey was conducted in the form of personal interviews with people aged 18 and above. R2P monitors surveyed pedestrians queuing at the EECPs waiting to cross the contact line, the survey was not conducted in the vehicle queue or on weekends. R2P monitors approached every fourth person in line with a request to complete the survey. If a person refused to participate, R2P monitors proceeded to survey the next fourth person in line. People travelling both to and from GCA took part in the survey. At no time did R2P monitors cross the zero checkpoints into NGCA. The overall share of respondents travelling in both directions was almost even: 54% of interviews were conducted with people heading to NGCA, 46% of respondents were going to GCA.

Highlights