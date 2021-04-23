EECP Survey Annual Report 2020 [EN/UK]

HIGHLIGHTS

► On 12 March, the Government of Ukraine introduced a quarantine and approved a package of anti-epidemic measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, from 17 to 22 March, people could cross only in the direction of their residence registration – NGCA or GCA.

On 22 March, EECPs suspended operation.

The implementation of coronavirus-related quarantine procedures both by the Ukrainian government and NGCA de-facto authorities caused a dramatic reduction in crossings.1 According to the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) statistics, there were 13,933,000 crossings in 2019, while only 2,952,000 crossings took place in 2020.

► Due to crossing restrictions, people were unable to receive their pensions, social benefits, birth/death certificates, buy drugs, etc. Family unity and access to the place of residence or treatment are also an issue for many people.

► People who crossed to GCA faced numerous difficulties with installing the app “Vdoma” for self-isolation. In particular, people with older phones and/or Kyivstar simcards were troubled a lot with technical issues.

► As in 2019, visiting relatives remained the main reason for crossing in both directions in 2020. Receiving pension or social payments, and cash withdrawal were most prevalent among people crossing from the NGCA side.

► Before the introduction of quarantine restrictions, long lines were a major concern at all EECPs. In contrast, as crossings were made possible again through two EECPs, the majority of respondents cited possible issues with a permit as the main reason for their concern in the fourth quarter of 2020 (52 percent compared to 8 percent of respondents in the first quarter of 2020).

► In the first quarter of 2020, payments and cash-related issues were the main reasons for crossing among NGCA residents, while in the fourth quarter of 2020 visiting relatives took over.