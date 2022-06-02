Education site launches for students and teachers shattered by war [EN/UK]

A new online platform will provide parents, children and teachers with information about education during wartime.

An online portal designed to help Ukrainians with questions about education during wartime has been launched by the non-profit Osvitoria.

OSVITANOW.ORG, which has been launched in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, aims to become a hub for parents, teachers and children seeking answers to questions such as how to study abroad or how to enroll a child in kindergarten.

“For children affected by crisis, education is critical - providing them with a safe space and a semblance of normality in the most difficult of times. It is estimated that 3.7 million children in Ukraine and abroad are using online and distance learning options . We must ensure creative, multi-faceted, and flexible solutions to reach all children, parents and educators and minimize disruptions to their learning. Together with the Ministry of Education and Science and partners we are doing everything possible to reach Ukrainian children, including supporting online education from Kindergarten through grade 11. By creating this platform we can help to ensure the continuity of children’s learning and support their completion of the school year,” said UNICEF Representative in Ukraine Murat Sahin.

The platform also provides lists of schools in Ukraine and abroad, information about higher education, psychosocial support, teaching vacancies and help with obtaining educational documents.

"This platform, created by Osvitoria and UNICEF, is going to be useful for teachers and children who were forcibly displaced within Ukraine or abroad,” added Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet. “On the platform, in addition to the educational component, teachers will find a list of professional opportunities and vacancies, as well as an opportunity to ask questions.”

The platform also includes information on wartime labor relations, how to work in temporarily occupied territories and free teaching tools for distance learning.

"We keep saying that education is the strongest weapon,” said Zoya Lytvyn, a Ukrainian educator and head of Osvitoria. “And the main purpose of the educational frontline is not to allow the enemy to leave Ukrainian children without learning. Our portal about education during the war will help all participants in the educational process.”

The platform will be regularly updated and supplemented with expert materials.

Media contacts

Olga Pustovit

Communications Consultant

UNICEF Ukraine

Email: opustovit@unicef.org