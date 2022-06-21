Education: Impact of the War in Ukraine (May 2022)

This brief presents the prospects for sustaining enrollment of Ukrainian students in educational services and addressing accumulating learning losses.

Displacement of Students and Educators. The war in Ukraine has resulted in more than 6 million Ukrainians fleeing to neighboring countries. This includes nearly 665,000 students (16% of total number of enrolled students) and over 25,000 educators (6% of total educators in the country). Another 8 million Ukrainians are displaced internally.1 Refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) include primarily children, women, and older people. Over 74% of IDPs have children within their households.

Displacement has had a significant impact on education service delivery, along with damage and destruction of educational facilities. As of May 6, 2022, according to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine (MoES), 1,635 schools and universities (5% of total) have been damaged from the war and 126 have been destroyed.

Current Efforts of the Education System to Sustain Student Enrollment and Service Delivery. The current imperative need is to keep students engaged and enable them to successfully complete the 2022 academic year. Currently, around 86% of schools in Ukraine have ‘officially’ resumed classes (following short-term closures after the invasion), but almost exclusively via online/distance modalities. Over 91,000 IDP students have re-enrolled in schools at places of their temporary residence (especially in Lviv Oblast). There are various online schooling initiatives to maintain access to education during the war, both for students within Ukraine and refugee students outside Ukraine, though there are significant gaps in coverage. Needs assessment surveys are underway. Universities have relatively better coverage, followed by schools (grades 5-11), which have access to the AllUkrainian Online School e-platform for distance and blended learning, established during the pandemic to ensure access to curricula and learning materials for grades 5-11 students. Although the average daily traffic has grown 20-fold since the war started, the online platform is static, and many teachers do not regularly use it as it offers little opportunity for direct student-teacher interaction. There is significantly less online content available for young children (preschool to 4th grade).