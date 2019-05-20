Eastern Ukraine Checkpoint Monitoring Report (January – March 2019) [EN/UK]

INTRODUCTION

This report provides the results of the survey conducted by the Charitable Foundation «The Right to Protection» (R2P) with the support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at the five entry-exit checkpoints (EECPs) to the non-government-controlled area (NGCA) in the first quarter of 2019.

The data were collected during regular visits to each of the five EECPs (120 visits in three months). More statistical data are available on the Eastern Ukraine Checkpoint Monitoring Online Dashboard – https://goo.gl/Ab1qXs.

HIGHLIGHTS

• On March 1 all EECPs switched to the spring operation schedule (07:00 – 18:30).

• By the end of February, SBGS staff converted to the new database – E-inspector – that includes information on debts, stolen cars, etc. The system of obtaining permits was also upgraded on March 28. New permits will be termless. Old permits will become termless after re-applying for prolongation.

• Reconstruction is still in progress at Hnutove, Novotroitske and Maiorske EECPs.

• R2P monitors reported 14 fatalities in the first quarter of 2019. Six of them took place at Stanytsia Luhanska EECP. Six people died in a road accident near Marinka EECP. One man died at Novotroitske EECP. According to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination, one more man died in the buffer zone beyond the Ukrainian zero checkpoint at Maiorske.

• Respondents from the NGCA were often concerned about rumors related to presidential elections such as all EECPs being closed for a week up to March 31 and social payment suspensions for those who will not vote. These rumors considerably affected the crossing process. Reconstruction of the bridge at Stanytsia Luhanska EECP planned for March 25 by Luhansk Oblast Military Civil Administration also did not happen as security guarantees were not provided by the NGCA defacto authorities.

• 349 individuals (5% of all respondents) mentioned cases of not being able to cross the line of contact in the six months prior to the time of their survey. The vast majority (313) of these cases were caused by the lack of permits in the SBGS database.

• Another attempt to launch Zolote EECP was made from the GCA side.

As no preparation works, including demining, were conducted in the NGCA, and security guarantees were not provided, the EECP was launched only unilaterally on March 24.

• The water supply issue at Marinka EECP was solved in mid-March when “Donetskheolohia” completed the work on the new water well.

• It is common for the flow of people crossing the line of contact to be much lower on days where governmental entities and banks are closed (weekends, holidays, etc.).