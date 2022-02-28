EAA Calls for Safe Passage for All Students in Ukraine

Education Above All is gravely concerned at the consistent reports of international students from African, Middle Eastern and Asian countries stranded at border crossings while trying to evacuate and flee the violence in Ukraine.

EAA calls for the immediate protection and safe passage for all students, learners and educators, irrespective of their nationality, race, ethnicity or religion.

The current conflict has left an unknown number of students stranded; many have used social media to describe their situation, including having little means or capacity to evacuate. It is imperative that the international community unites to immediately develop a system of humanitarian evacuation and protection. It must also pressure the concerned authorities to provide the students with the assistance they need to reach safety.

According the Government of Ukraine, there are over 80,000 students from 158 countries enrolled in higher education. The largest numbers of students are from India, Morocco, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Nigeria.

Education Above All also condemns the attack on a pre-school in Ukraine's eastern city of Okhtyrka, which killed a child and two adults, and injured another child on Friday. All are believed to have been seeking shelter inside after fleeing the violence. EAA is alarmed at reports from Amnesty International that cluster bombs were used during the attack. Cluster munitions are internationally-banned weapon and highly dangerous because they indiscriminately kill and maim civilians.

Education Above All is committed to spearheading a global movement to stop attacks on education and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions. Education Above All calls on the international community to unite to protect students, teachers and schools in Ukraine from all forms of from attack.

ABOUT Education Above All Foundation:

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA aims to change the world, one student at a time. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through our multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bringing hope and real opportunities to the lives of impoverished and marginalised boys and girls.

EAA is comprised of four programmes: Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Reach Out To Asia (ROTA), and Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC). In addition to providing equitable access to quality education for children worldwide, EAA advocates for the protection of education from all forms of attack.