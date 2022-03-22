Dunamu contributes US$ 823,000 to WFP's emergency aid in Ukraine

SEOUL - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a KRW 1 billion (approximately US $ 823,000) contribution from Dunamu, a block chain and fintech company in the Republic of Korea, towards its emergency operations in Ukraine. The donation will be used to provide food assistance and relief to, both, people affected by the conflict in Ukraine and those who have fled to neighbouring countries.

"We decided to donate to WFP, the world's largest humanitarian organization that has the capacity to respond to emergencies within 72 hours, after hearing that WFP is aiming to support more than 3 million people in Ukraine who are in desperate need of food aid," said Dunamu CEO, Sirgoo Lee at the contribution signing, on Monday.

"The damage and grain export restrictions in Ukraine, where a significant portion of the world’s wheat and maize are produced, could also lead to a food crisis in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. We are immensely grateful to Dunamu for their timely commitment for the people in need," said Tim Hunter, WFP’s Director of Private Partnerships and Fundraising.

WFP has mobilized food supplies enough to provide assistance to 3 million people inside Ukraine for one month.

