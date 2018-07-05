Druzhkivka becomes the first community to sign the memorandum in the frame of "Child and Youth Friendly Municipality" Initiative

DRUZHKIVKA, Ukraine, 4 July 2018 - On 4 July 2017, UNICEF Ukraine and Druzhkivka city signed the Memorandum of Understanding in the frame of the Child and Youth Friendly Municipality Initiative.

The memorandum defines participation of Druzhkivka in the implementation of the "Child and Youth Friendly Municipality" initiative, as well as envisions methodological and technical assistance from the UNICEF side. Memorandum is the first step to receive the "Child and Youth Friendly Municipality" status.

To get the honorary status of the Child and Youth Friendly Municipality, the cities have to meet certain procedures, including the analysis of the state of child and youth in the community, preparation and adoption of the action plan, which will contribute to creating a clean, safe and comfortable environment for the life and development of children and young people. After the implementation of this plan, the community will go through an independent evaluation process, and in case of a successful implementation of the plan, it will be awarded the "Child and Youth Friendly Municipality" status.

In total, In total, nearly 160 cities and communities from all over Ukraine have submitted their applications to participate in the initiative and Druzhkivka was shortlisted in the first group.

Ms. Giovanna Barberis, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine, highlighted: "We hope that our Memorandum will help to provide the Druzhkivka community with an effective tool to implement mechanisms to protect interests, increase prosperity, safety for children and young people, as well as promote respect for their views in the local community. We also hope that Druzhkivka will successfully develop and implement an action plan and will receive the honorary status of Child and Youth Friendly Municipality.

In response Mr. Valery Gnatenko, Mayor of Druzhkivka, has noted: “On behalf of the local community, I would like to thank for the opportunity to join the Child and Youth Friendly Municipality Initiative. It is an honor to be the first community to sign a Memorandum of Understanding. We are ready to work for a status and believe that the Initiative will create a friendly environment with favorable conditions to development and realize the potential of each child and young person ".

About Child and Youth Friendly Municipality Programme

The Child and Youth Friendly Municipality initiative is a global movement that brings together local authorities, civil society and business to reach consensus in key areas for the well-being of all children and young people. Since 1996, more than 3000 municipal districts have joined the program in 38 countries on five continents. The "Child and Youth Friendly Municipality" initiative now covers more than 30 million children worldwide.

On 29 March 2018, UNICEF signed the memorandum with the Government of Ukraine and partners in the frame of the Global Child and Youth Friendly Municipality Initiative in Ukraine.

Partners of the initiative in Ukraine include United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA); Ministry of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of Ukraine; Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine; Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine; All-Ukrainian Association of Local Governments “Association of Ukrainian Cities”; Association of local self-government bodies “Association of consolidated territorial communities”; Public union “National Youth Council of Ukraine”.