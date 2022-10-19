DRC Ukraine Legal Alert: Issue 84 | 1 August – 31 August [EN/UK/RU]

1. Cabinet Clarifies Entitlement to IDP Subsistence Aid Commonly Known as IDP Housing Assistance
On 19 August 2022, the Cabinet adopted Decree №923 amending the Rules on Subsistence Aid for IDPs. The Decree makes the following important clarifications:
-
IDPs who were receiving housing assistance as of 1 March 2022 will automatically continue to receive the subsistence aid without the need for a new application
-
Effective from August 2022, the following categories of conflict-affected persons will also be entitled to IDP Subsistence Aid:
-
Persons displaced again from the temporarily occupied territories
-
Displaced persons whose housing is destroyed or rendered inhabitable provided that he/she filed a compensation claim by 20 May 2022.
Some other significant provisions of the Decree include:
-
Subsistence Aid will be assigned in 10 days after the social protection authority receives the application
-
If the IDP changed his/her place of registration and did not get the Subsistence Aid he/she was entitled to, the Subsistence Aid will be assigned according to his/her actual place of registration
-
If the IDP did not get the Subsistence Aid to which he/she was entitled to and submitted an application before 30 April 2022, such IDP may get the aid for that period
-
IDP may also submit the application again in person or by post to the social protection authority before 1 October 2022. In order to get the Subsistence Aid, IDP must additionally provide information proving = the fact that he/she submitted the application before 30 April 2022 through Diia.