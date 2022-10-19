DRC Ukraine Legal Alert: Issue 84 | 1 August – 31 August [EN/UK/RU]

1. Cabinet Clarifies Entitlement to IDP Subsistence Aid Commonly Known as IDP Housing Assistance

On 19 August 2022, the Cabinet adopted Decree №923 amending the Rules on Subsistence Aid for IDPs. The Decree makes the following important clarifications:

IDPs who were receiving housing assistance as of 1 March 2022 will automatically continue to receive the subsistence aid without the need for a new application

Effective from August 2022, the following categories of conflict-affected persons will also be entitled to IDP Subsistence Aid:

Persons displaced again from the temporarily occupied territories

Displaced persons whose housing is destroyed or rendered inhabitable provided that he/she filed a compensation claim by 20 May 2022.

Some other significant provisions of the Decree include: