DRC Legal Alert: Issue 79 | 1 April – 15 April 2022 [EN/UK]

1. Cabinet Allocates Funds to Military Administration for Restoration and Repair of Damaged Residential Properties and Civilian Infrastructure

On 10 April 2022, the Cabinet issued Resolution № 208-p allocating 1 billion UAH to certain military administrations for the restoration and repair of damaged residential properties and civilian infrastructure. Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy and Chernihiv military administrations are the recipients of the fund. This fund can be used for inspections of damaged and destroyed properties, repair and replacement of windows, major repair of roofs and exterior walls, road repairs, reconstruction of utility infrastructure and clean-up of streets.

The Resolution allows military administrations to directly sign contracts for repair and reconstructions without tender procedures, and make 30% advance payment to contractors for material purchase. The military administrations are required to coordinate with the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development regarding expenditures incurred under the scheme.

2. Cabinet Establishes a Working Group on the Protection of the Rights and Freedoms of Ukrainians Under Temporary Protection in the EU and Other Countries

On 9 April 2022, the Cabinet adopted Decree № 425 establishing a governmental Working Group on the Protection of the Rights and Freedoms of Ukrainians who are temporarily displaced in the EU and other countries. The Working Group is headed by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and includes MPs, and representatives of different ministries and state services. It reports to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Group will aim at resolving problematic issues connected with civil documentation, social payments via Diia, cancellation of mobile phone roaming service, digital consular registration and the provision of other consular services, access to education in the Ukrainian language abroad, implementation of a pilot initiative on the recognition of professional qualifications, fight against human trafficking, family reunification, and informing Ukrainians on their rights and freedoms in the EU. The Group will also coordinate with international organizations and NGOs on addressing the concerns.