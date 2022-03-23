DRC Legal Alert: Issue 77 | 9 March – 19 March 2022 [EN/UK]

1. President Introduces Visa-Free Regime for Humanitarians

On 14 March 2022, the President signed Decree № 132/2022 establishing a visa-free regime for employees of international medical or humanitarian organizations, foundations or programs, or other organizations arriving in Ukraine by invitation from the Cabinet to provide humanitarian assistance. The plain reading of the Decree implies that an invitation from the Cabinet is a precondition for entering Ukraine visa-free for humanitarian work purposes. The Decree does not provide any procedure for obtaining such an invitation. This Decree does not apply to nationals of the State-aggressor.

2. Parliament Introduces a Wide Range of Tax Exemptions Including Exemption on Charitable Assistance

On 15 March 2022, the Parliament adopted Law № 2120-IX, introducing a wide range of tax exemption and benefits targeting charitable organizations, beneficiaries of charitable assistance, individual entrepreneurs and businesses including SME. Following are some highlights of the law that are in force during martial law: