Ukraine + 1 more
DRC Legal Alert: Issue 77 | 9 March – 19 March 2022 [EN/UK]
Attachments
1. President Introduces Visa-Free Regime for Humanitarians
On 14 March 2022, the President signed Decree № 132/2022 establishing a visa-free regime for employees of international medical or humanitarian organizations, foundations or programs, or other organizations arriving in Ukraine by invitation from the Cabinet to provide humanitarian assistance. The plain reading of the Decree implies that an invitation from the Cabinet is a precondition for entering Ukraine visa-free for humanitarian work purposes. The Decree does not provide any procedure for obtaining such an invitation. This Decree does not apply to nationals of the State-aggressor.
2. Parliament Introduces a Wide Range of Tax Exemptions Including Exemption on Charitable Assistance
On 15 March 2022, the Parliament adopted Law № 2120-IX, introducing a wide range of tax exemption and benefits targeting charitable organizations, beneficiaries of charitable assistance, individual entrepreneurs and businesses including SME. Following are some highlights of the law that are in force during martial law:
People living in conflict areas and IDPs are exempted from the personal income tax on charitable assistance received (See Order № 204-р of 6 March 2022 and Order 213-р of 11 March 2022);
Income tax discount for donation to NGOs was raised up to 16% (before – 4%);
Shipment of vehicle fuel is exempted from taxation if delivered as humanitarian aid (For more information on vehicle fuel as humanitarian aid, see DRC Legal Alert Vol. 76);
Land and ecological taxes are waived for the territories where the hostilities are on-going;
Commercial goods destroyed as a result of hostilities or provided for defense purposes are exempted from VAT;
VAT for vehicle fuel is lowered from 20% to 7%;
Group III individual entrepreneurs with a turnover of no more than 10 billion hryvnas may pay only 2% of unified tax instead of the usual rate of 5%;
Individual entrepreneurs of I-II groups are exempted from unified tax during martial law;
Individual entrepreneurs do not pay Unified Social Tax for themselves during martial law and 12 months after its suspension.