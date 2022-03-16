DRC Legal Alert: Issue 76, 24 February – 9 March 2022

1. Cabinet Suspended all Accounting and Reporting Requirements for Charitable Assistance

On 5 March 2022, the Cabinet issued Decree № 202 suspending all accounting and reporting requirements under existing law on receiving, using, and accounting for charitable assistance. The suspension applies to charitable assistance provided both by an individuals and legal entities - national or international. This Decree will be in force during martial law. International organizations and NGOs, local non-profit organizations and volunteer groups providing humanitarian assistance to the civilian population in need are meant to benefit from this Decree.

2. Cabinet Recognizes Vehicle Fuel as Humanitarian Aid

On 9 March 2022, the Cabinet issued Decree № 238 recognizing fuel for vehicles as humanitarian aid. The Ministry of Economy together with the State Agency of Reserve are made responsible for the distribution of vehicle fuel as humanitarian aid. This humanitarian aid will be distributed among the Armed Forces, military units, organizations delivering humanitarian aid and other organizations responding to the needs of the civilian population. The list of such organizations will be subject to approval by the Ministry of Economy. Organizations need to apply to the Ministry of Economy to receive vehicle fuel in the form of humanitarian aid. Organizations will be able to receive fuel at gas stations that have set up arrangements with the Ministry of Economy. The list of organizations eligible to receive fuel at gas stations has not been published as of 11 March 2022.