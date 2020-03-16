DRC-DDG Legal Alert Special: Coronavirus - 16 March 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

Background: On 10 March 2020, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations, chaired by the Prime Minister, recommended that the government ‘imposes certain measures’ to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (‘coronavirus’). On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) categorised COVID-19 as a pandemic, with their subsequent announcement on 13 March 2020 of Europe being its epicentre. As of 16 March 2020, the Ukrainian Ministry of Healthcare reported 5 cases of COVID-19, one of which is lethal.

In the following days, the responses of the Ukrainian government developed rapidly:

On 11 March 2020, the Cabinet adopted Resolution No. 211, providing national-level quarantine measures;

On 13 March 2020, the Cabinet issued Directive No. 288-p, enforcing broad-scale closures of state borders and checkpoints;

On 13 March 2020, the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), chaired by the President, issued a Decision ‘On Urgent Measures of Ensuring National Security in Relation to the COVID-19 Outbreak. Later in the day, the NSDC Decision was reinforced by a Presidential Decree No. 87, providing directions on response measures to the government;

On 14 March 2020, the Cabinet adopted Directive No. 287-p, restricting international passenger transportation and the entry of foreigners to Ukraine until 3 April 2020.

The following are the key legal developments related to the humanitarian operations and protection of conflict-affected persons